Dorian LPG Takes Delivery of Dual-Fuel Scrubber Fitted Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Areion - dual-fuel newbuilding VLGC/AC. Image Credit: Dorian

Athens-based shipping firm Dorian LPG has taken delivery of a dual-fuel LPG very large gas carrier (VLGC) fitted with a scrubber system.

Hanwha Ocean Heavy Industries Co. delivered the 93,000 m3 vessel Areion at the Okpo Shipyard in South Korea, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The dual-fuel vessel can run on LPG and conventional marine fuels.

It is also fitted with a hybrid scrubber, allowing it to switch to closed-loop operation in ports and emission control areas (ECAs) where discharge of scrubber washwater is restricted.

LPG remains a niche alternative bunker fuel for now, being used almost exclusively in gas carriers.

The global LPG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 145 ships, with 89 more expected to be delivered by 2028, according to classification society DNV data. Of the current fleet, 142 ships are LPG carriers.

"The “Areion” will commence employment on charter under the Helios LPG Pool, an entity jointly controlled by Dorian LPG Ltd and MOL Energia Pte Ltd., with offices in Copenhagen and Singapore," the company said.