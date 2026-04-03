Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery Hit by Drones

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The refinery has a capacity of 346,000 b/d. File Image / Pixabay

State-owned oil company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery was hit by drones on early Friday, resulting in a fire.

The attack caused fire in several operational units, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation confirmed in a social media post on Friday.

The 346,000 b/d capacity refinery was also attacked by Iran in recent weeks.

“KPC confirms that Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, operated by KNPC, was targeted by a malicious drone attack early Friday, resulting in fires in several operational units, the post stated.

“Emergency response teams acted immediately to contain the situation, with no injuries reported. Air quality is being closely monitored in coordination with the Kuwait Environment Public Authority (KEPA), with no negative impact recorded to date.”