World News
BUNKER JOBS: Osprey Energy Marine Seeks Philippines Junior Trader in Dordrecht
Thursday April 9, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with up to three years of relevant professional work experience. Image Credit: Osprey Energy Marine
Marine fuels firm Osprey Energy Marine is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Dordrecht to help build its commercial activities in the Philippines.
The company is looking for candidates with up to three years of relevant professional work experience, local experience and a network in the Philippines and speaking fluent Filipino as well as English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Bunker Trading: Drive and execute bunker trading operations by establishing your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels
- Sustainability: Stay up to date with the latest developments regarding environmental legislation and renewable fuels
- Market Research: Stay abreast of market dynamics, regulatory changes, and competitor activities
- Cold-calling: expand your customer portfolio
- Visiting: Build relationships with existing and new business partners and maintain relationships with clients, suppliers, and partners
- Communication: we stay in constant touch with all parties involved (suppliers, agents, and customers), ensuring seamless and uninterrupted operations
- Monitor: the oil market and availability of bunkers
- Reporting: Prepare regular reports about trading activities and performance
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