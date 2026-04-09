BUNKER JOBS: Osprey Energy Marine Seeks Philippines Junior Trader in Dordrecht

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with up to three years of relevant professional work experience. Image Credit: Osprey Energy Marine

Marine fuels firm Osprey Energy Marine is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Dordrecht to help build its commercial activities in the Philippines.

The company is looking for candidates with up to three years of relevant professional work experience, local experience and a network in the Philippines and speaking fluent Filipino as well as English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Bunker Trading: Drive and execute bunker trading operations by establishing your own customer portfolio and sourcing channels

Sustainability: Stay up to date with the latest developments regarding environmental legislation and renewable fuels

Market Research: Stay abreast of market dynamics, regulatory changes, and competitor activities

Cold-calling: expand your customer portfolio

Visiting: Build relationships with existing and new business partners and maintain relationships with clients, suppliers, and partners

Communication: we stay in constant touch with all parties involved (suppliers, agents, and customers), ensuring seamless and uninterrupted operations

Monitor: the oil market and availability of bunkers

Reporting: Prepare regular reports about trading activities and performance

For more information, click here.