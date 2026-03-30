Avenir and Anew Climate Execute First Joint Bio-LNG Bunkering in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunker vessel Avenir Ascension. Image Credit: Anew Climate

LNG bunker supplier Avenir LNG and US-based Anew Climate have completed their first joint bio-LNG bunkering operation in Europe.

The fuel was supplied at the Port of Klaipeda and delivered via the LNG bunker vessel Avenir Ascension to Sweden for use on vessels operated by ferry firm Destination Gotland, Anew Climate said in an email statement on Monday.

The deal marks Anew’s first bio-LNG bunkering operation in Europe, following earlier activity in North America.

The fuel, sourced from Anew’s biomethane portfolio, meets FuelEU Maritime and RED III requirements and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing LNG-fuelled ships and infrastructure.

“Greening shipping is not a future ambition – it is happening today,” John Cosmo Dwelle, Managing Director of Anew Climate Europe.

"This transaction with Anew strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, traceable Bio-LNG solutions, directly supporting our customers as they reduce emissions and progress on their decarbonisation pathways," Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director at Avenir, said.

Destination Gotland said it plans to increase bio-LNG use in 2026 to support compliance with EU greenhouse gas rules.