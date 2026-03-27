European Industry Groups Call for Support to Scale-Up Biomethane Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Industry groups say biomethane can as shipping decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay

A group of European industry bodies has called for stronger policy support to scale up biomethane, highlighting its role in decarbonising heavy industry and improving energy security.

Biomethane is a “cost-effective” and scalable solution that can be deployed immediately, particularly for sectors such as chemicals, metals, maritime and fertilisers that will continue to rely on gaseous fuels, they said in a joint declaration published on the Cefic website on Tuesday.

However, the group warned that regulatory gaps, administrative burdens and delays in implementation are limiting market growth.

To address this, they called for clearer recognition of biomethane in EU policy, removal of cross-border trade barriers, and financial support mechanisms to help scale production and secure long-term demand.

Biomethane is a cleaner alternative to conventional LNG and can be used as a drop in fuel in LNG-fuelled ships to cut emissions further.

Signatories include the European Biogas Association, Cefic, Cepi and COGEN Europe, among others.