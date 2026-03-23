KR Releases Guidelines for Hybrid Power Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Korean Register has released the guidelines. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Korean Register (KR) has released new guidelines covering the design and operation of hybrid power systems onboard ships.

The guidance focuses on systems that combine traditional generators with batteries or other energy sources, allowing vessels to manage power more efficiently, as per the guidelines published on Wednesday.

According to the document, hybrid setups can improve fuel efficiency, enhance reliability and reduce emissions. Batteries can also enable short periods of zero-emission operation and provide instant backup power in case of generator failure.

The guidelines set out requirements for system design, safety, testing and performance, including how power should be managed across different operating modes.

KR said the aim is to support the safe and reliable adoption of hybrid technologies as the industry moves towards cleaner energy solutions.

The guidelines can be downloaded from here.