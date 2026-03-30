Titan Signs E-Methane Offtake Deal with Producer TURN2X

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan Clean Fuels' FlexFueler001. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan Clean Fuels has signed an offtake agreement with green energy firm TURN2X to supply e-methane to the maritime sector from 2028.

TURN2X will produce ISCC-certified e-methane at its plant in Miajadas, Spain, using renewable power and biogenic CO2 as per the agreement, Titan said in an email statement on Monday.

The fuel will be injected into the gas grid and transported to key European ports, where Titan will supply it to LNG-fuelled ships.

Titan said its existing bunkering footprint, covering about 52 ports and supported by seven vessels, provides a platform to scale deliveries as demand grows.

E-methane is a cleaner alternative to conventional LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in existing ships.

It also has around 1.6 times the energy density of methanol and double that of ammonia.

“These emissions reductions mean ships using e-Methane will be eligible for FuelEU Maritime overcompliance and the commercial benefits of banking and pooling,” it said.

The companies said the agreement supports a step-by-step transition using existing LNG infrastructure, with e-methane able to be used in the current LNG-fuelled fleet.