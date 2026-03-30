BUNKER JOBS: Sallaum Lines Seeks Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The job is based in Limassol. Image Credit: Sallaum Lines

Shipping company Sallaum Lines is seeking to hire a bunker trader/fuel procurement lead in Limassol, Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with 5-10 years of experience in bunkering and marine fuel trading, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists some of the responsibilities for the role:

Plan and execute bunker purchases across global ports

Source and compare quotes from multiple suppliers for each operation

Ensure timely and efficient fuel supply aligned with vessel schedules

Optimize procurement decisions based on price, location, and operational constraints

Identify and capture cost-saving opportunities through:

Port selection strategies

Supplier comparison and negotiation

Timing of purchases (fix vs float)

Continuously benchmark procurement performance ($/MT)

To apply for the role, click here.