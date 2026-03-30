World News
BUNKER JOBS: Sallaum Lines Seeks Bunker Trader in Cyprus
Monday March 30, 2026
The job is based in Limassol. Image Credit: Sallaum Lines
Shipping company Sallaum Lines is seeking to hire a bunker trader/fuel procurement lead in Limassol, Cyprus.
The company is looking for candidates with 5-10 years of experience in bunkering and marine fuel trading, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists some of the responsibilities for the role:
- Plan and execute bunker purchases across global ports
- Source and compare quotes from multiple suppliers for each operation
- Ensure timely and efficient fuel supply aligned with vessel schedules
- Optimize procurement decisions based on price, location, and operational constraints
- Identify and capture cost-saving opportunities through:
- Port selection strategies
- Supplier comparison and negotiation
- Timing of purchases (fix vs float)
- Continuously benchmark procurement performance ($/MT)
To apply for the role, click here.