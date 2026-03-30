BUNKER JOBS: Sallaum Lines Seeks Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 30, 2026

Shipping company Sallaum Lines is seeking to hire a bunker trader/fuel procurement lead in Limassol, Cyprus.

The company is looking for candidates with 5-10 years of experience in bunkering and marine fuel trading, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists some of the responsibilities for the role:

  • Plan and execute bunker purchases across global ports
  • Source and compare quotes from multiple suppliers for each operation
  • Ensure timely and efficient fuel supply aligned with vessel schedules
  • Optimize procurement decisions based on price, location, and operational constraints
  • Identify and capture cost-saving opportunities through:
  • Port selection strategies
  • Supplier comparison and negotiation
  • Timing of purchases (fix vs float)
  • Continuously benchmark procurement performance ($/MT)

To apply for the role, click here

Ship & Bunker News Team
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