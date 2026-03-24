Bruton Orders Four Scrubber-Fitted VLCCs from China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Each VLCC is priced at $124.75 million. File Image / Pixabay

Norway’s Bruton has ordered four 319,000 dwt very large crude carriers (VLCCs) fitted with scrubber systems from China.

The company has entered into a shipbuilding contract with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd, it said in a regulatory press release on Friday.

The purchase price of each vessel is $124.75 million.

Each vessel will be fitted with open-loop scrubbers, with deliveries scheduled from January to July of 2028.

Scrubber systems or exhaust gas cleaning systems, enabling them to run on HSFO while meeting the IMO's global 0.5% sulfur cap.

Several countries, such as Denmark, Sweden and Finland, imposed a ban on discharges from open-loop scrubbers in their territorial waters last year.