Grimaldi Takes Delivery of 10th Ammonia-Ready PCTC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was christened on April 17. Image Credit: Grimaldi

Italian shipping firm Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of its 10th pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) suitable for conversion to ammonia propulsion.

The 9,200 CEU vessel, Grande Tokyo, was handed over in Shanghai on April 17, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel is the last of the seven series vessels built at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co and CSTC shipyards.

Its ‘ammonia-ready’ notation means the vessel has been designed to allow future conversion to run on ammonia propulsion.

Several ships have been ordered and delivered with ammonia-ready or methanol-ready classifications as shipowners hedge against future fuel transitions; actual conversions to run on these fuels remain limited across the global fleet.

The vessel will sail on its maiden voyage from China to Brazil.