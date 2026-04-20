Everllence Ammonia Marine Engine Nears Commercial Debut After Key Test

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engine performed successfully across all operating modes. Image Credit: Everllence

Engine manufacturer Everllence has completed a key factory acceptance test (FAT) for its first ammonia-fuelled marine engine, moving the technology closer to commercial use.

The dual-fuel engine was built by Hyundai Heavy Industries’ engine division in South Korea and is destined for a vessel under construction for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, the firm said in an email statement on Monday.

The test confirms the engine meets the required specifications ahead of installation.

The same engine type will be installed across a series of very large ammonia carriers being built at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with the first delivery expected from October 2026.

“The speedy execution of this FAT is just the latest step in what we anticipate will be a largely seamless journey from lab to ocean,” Ole Pyndt Hansen, Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke R&D at Everllence, said.

The engine uses liquid gas injection technology and is designed with additional safety features tailored for ammonia, including containment systems and double-walled piping.

Everllence said the unit performed successfully across all operating modes, following a three-year testing programme focused on safety and reliability.

Ammonia is widely seen as a potential marine fuel to support the decarbonisation of shipping, but its high toxicity remains a key safety concern around handling, storage and bunkering.