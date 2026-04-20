Nippon Biofuel Selected for Japan-Backed Marine Biofuel Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jatropha-based biofuel blend supplied to a Ro-Ro ship. Image Credit: Nippon Biofuel

Japanese biofuel firm Nippon Biofuel has been selected for a Japanese government-backed project to develop a marine biofuel supply chain spanning Africa and key bunkering hubs.

The initiative, led by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), is valued at around JPY 7 billion (around $44 million), including JPY 4 billion in subsidies, it said in an email statement on Sunday.

The project will focus on jatropha cultivation and biofuel production in Mozambique and Ghana, alongside plans to build bunkering infrastructure across Africa, Singapore and Japan.

It targets an annual biofuel supply of 400,000 mt by 2032.

Several Japanese maritime stakeholders have expressed support for the project, including Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Kuribayashi Steamship Co., Ltd., Nippon Kaiji Kyokai, Fujii Oil Co., Ltd. and Tottori University, although formal participation is yet to be confirmed.

As part of early activity linked to the concept, a Fujii Oil bunkering vessel has already supplied a marine fuel blend containing 10% jatropha biofuel to a Ro-Ro vessel operated by Kuribayashi Steamship.

The model covers the full value chain from production to bunkering, and includes carbon reduction measures such as afforestation and biochar.