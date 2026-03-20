Japan Conducts RoRo Trial with Jatropha-Based Biofuel Blend

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Ghana Embassy in Tokyo participated in the trial. Image Credit: Ghana Embassy Japan

Japanese biofuel company Nippon Biofuel Co has supplied a jatropha-based biofuel blend to a roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessel at Shinagawa Wharf in Tokyo for a bunker trial.

The trial, conducted with Kuribayashi Steamship Co., Ltd., a Japanese shipping company, was part of a feasibility study backed by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Ghana Embassy in Japan said in a social media post on Thursday.

The fuel comprised around 10% jatropha-derived straight vegetable oil (SVO) blended with conventional heavy fuel oil.

Jatropha is a non-edible crop, but its seed contains oil that can be used in biofuels. It is grown in Ghana.

Nippon Biofuel has indicated plans to expand Jatropha cultivation in Ghana.

The vessel then operated on a domestic route over seven days to assess performance and compatibility.

Initial findings suggest the blend can be used with minimal modification to existing systems, offering a potential lower-cost alternative to more processed biofuels.

However, questions remain around long-term engine impact, fuel stability and scalability, particularly given feedstock supply constraints.

The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Tokyo participated in the trial.