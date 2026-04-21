North-East Atlantic ECA on Agenda at IMO MEPC 84

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO is set to consider a proposal for adoption to designate the North-East Atlantic as an emission control area (ECA) at next week’s Marine Environment Protection Committee's 84th session (MEPC 84).

If adopted, the ECA would extend tighter sulfur and nitrogen oxide limits to waters off north-west Europe, environmental group Clean Arctic Alliance said in an email statement on Tuesday.

It would mark a potential expansion of the IMO’s regional approach to controlling air emissions from shipping and could influence marine fuel demand in the region.

A paper from environmental groups, including the Clean Arctic Alliance, calls for progress on measures targeting Arctic shipping, including a proposed polar fuels framework aimed at replacing residual fuels with cleaner distillates or alternative fuels.

MEPC 84 will also address GHG measures under the IMO’s Net Zero Framework and Carbon Intensity Indicator, alongside issues such as underwater noise and pollution from exhaust gas cleaning systems.

“While decades of Arctic and global efforts to reduce black carbon emissions have made recent headway, the IMO’s lack of progress is a distinct outlier and may draw action from other internal fora to ensure that shipping’s black carbon emissions are also curbed”, Dr Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance, said.

At the MEPC 83 meeting last year, IMO member states had agreed to establish an ECA in the North-East Atlantic Ocean.