Seaspan and Maersk Expand Fleet Upgrades to Improve Bunker Fuel Efficiency

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Signing of the memorandum of cooperation on decarbonisation. Image Credit: Seaspan

Maritime operator Seaspan and container line A.P. Moller- Maersk are expanding fleet upgrades aimed at improving bunker fuel efficiency across 18 container ships on long-term charter.

The companies have committed around $75 million in completed and planned investments, Seaspan said in a press release on Wednesday.

Additional efficiency projects are also being considered as part of their wider decarbonisation efforts.

A key part of the programme involves retrofitting four 13,000 TEU vessels.

The ships will receive shaft generators, main engine optimisation, high-efficiency propellers, pre-swirl devices and carbon capture-ready systems.

Structural modifications will also increase cargo capacity and deadweight.

"Together, these retrofit measures are expected to improve the vessel's slot cost by approximately 10–13%, while enhancing fuel efficiency, operational performance, and regulatory readiness," the companies said.

Separately, Seaspan's technology joint venture, WattSpan, has signed a non-binding memorandum of cooperation with Maersk and Cosco Shipyard to collaborate on vessel upgrades, energy-efficiency projects and other decarbonisation technologies.

"This partnership reflects the kind of practical, high-impact collaboration needed to advance decarbonization across the maritime industry," Dimitrios Panagopoulos, Chief Fleet Operations Officer at Seaspan, said.