MSC Cruises' LNG-Fuelled Ship Begins Sea Trials Ahead of December Debut

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MSC World Asia will operate in the Mediterranean. Image Credit: MSC Cruises

Cruise line MSC Cruises' new LNG-fuelled cruise ship, MSC World Asia, has begun sea trials ahead of its scheduled debut in December.

The vessel departed the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, for its first open-water tests, MSC Cruises said in a social media post on Friday.

“Our new World Class flagship has left the shipyard and taken to open water for the very first time, beginning the final phase of her journey towards her December debut, the cruise line added.

“From advanced engineering to thoughtfully designed spaces, every element on board is being held to the highest standard before she welcomes her first guests.”

Last year, the cruise line ordered two more LNG-fuelled cruise ships from the French shipyard for delivery expected in 2030 and 2031.

The MSC World Asia will operate in the Mediterranean.