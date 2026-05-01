Exmar had unveiled its ammonia-fuelled gas carrier last month - the world's first.

The keel-laying ceremony was held at HHI yard. Image Credit: Exmar

Construction has started on an ammonia-fuelled gas carrier for Belgian shipping firm Exmar.

The keel-laying ceremony for the vessel was held at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The newbuild follows the company’s unveiling last month of its first ammonia-fuelled 46,000 m3 mid-sized gas carrier, described as the world’s first ammonia-powered vessel.

With ammonia engines now becoming commercially available and shipowners beginning to place orders, the industry is gradually embracing the fuel.

However, significant challenges remain, particularly around the development of bunkering infrastructure, as ammonia’s toxicity requires stringent handling and safety protocols.

Last month, South Korean chemicals firm LOTTE Fine Chemical carried out the world’s first commercial ammonia bunkering, supplying green ammonia as marine fuel to a vessel at the Port of Ulsan.