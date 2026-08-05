Former Monjasa trading manager Rodrigo Acuña Roebel has joined Hartree Marine in Chile.

Bunker supplier and trading firm Hartree Marine has appointed a trader in Chile.

Rodrigo Acuña Roebel has joined the firm as a trader as of this month, he said in his LinkedIn profile update on Tuesday.

Before joining Hartree Marine, Roebel worked for Compañía Marítima Chilena CMC from March 2025 to this month.

He also worked for marine fuel supplier Monjasa from February 2021 to March 2025, last working as trading manager in Panama.

Hartree Marine launched physical supply operations on the US Gulf Coast in May 2025, followed by an expansion to the US East Coast the following month.