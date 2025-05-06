Hartree Marine Launches New US Gulf Physical Supply Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hartree Marine also offers US physical supply at the Ports of New York and New Jersey, Port of Philadelphia and Port of Baltimore. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier and trading firm Hartree Marine has launched a new physical supply operation in the US Gulf.

The firm can now deliver VLSFO and MGO by barge at all major ports between Freeport and Lake Charles, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Ports covered by the new operation include the following:

Port Arthur

Houston

Sabine Pass

Beaumont

Lake Charles

Freeport

Galveston

Bayport

Barbours Cut

Texas City

Bolivar Roads

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new physical supply operation in the US Gulf coast," the company said in the post.

"We look forward to receiving your enquiries at bunkers@hartreepartners.com."

Hartree Marine also offers US physical supply at the Ports of New York and New Jersey, Port of Philadelphia and Port of Baltimore.