Hartree Marine Launches New US Gulf Physical Supply Operation
Hartree Marine also offers US physical supply at the Ports of New York and New Jersey, Port of Philadelphia and Port of Baltimore. File Image / Pixabay
Bunker supplier and trading firm Hartree Marine has launched a new physical supply operation in the US Gulf.
The firm can now deliver VLSFO and MGO by barge at all major ports between Freeport and Lake Charles, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.
Ports covered by the new operation include the following:
- Port Arthur
- Houston
- Sabine Pass
- Beaumont
- Lake Charles
- Freeport
- Galveston
- Bayport
- Barbours Cut
- Texas City
- Bolivar Roads
"We are excited to announce the launch of our new physical supply operation in the US Gulf coast," the company said in the post.
"We look forward to receiving your enquiries at bunkers@hartreepartners.com."
Hartree Marine also offers US physical supply at the Ports of New York and New Jersey, Port of Philadelphia and Port of Baltimore.