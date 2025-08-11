Grain Exporter CBH Partners with Norden and Oldendorff for Biofuel Insetting Pilot

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CBH Group has completed eight voyages using biofuel insetting, cutting emissions from Western Australia's grain exports to Europe. Image Credit: CBH

Australian grain exporter CBH Group has partnered with shipping firms Norden and Oldendorff in an Australian-first biofuels insetting pilot.

The project is utilising waste-based biofuel blends and insetting solutions to transport Western Australian grain to the EU, Norden said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Insetting allows a company to reduce emissions within its supply chain - for instance, by using biofuel-powered ships to carry its cargo.

Book-and-claim is a method that can be part of insetting, where the biofuel may be used on a different voyage, but the certified emissions savings are recorded and allocated to the customer.

This allows the buyer to count the carbon reduction in their supply chain while giving shipowners flexibility in where the biofuel is used.

"These initiatives allow us to lower our carbon footprint for access to key markets such as Europe, and support CBH's broader sustainability plan," Pia Van Wyngaard, Head of Shipping at CBH, said.

"So far, eight voyages transporting Western Australian (WA) grain to Europe have used the shipping insetting method."

The move comes in response to the EU's 'Fit for 55' climate legislation, which requires ships over 5,000 GT calling at European ports to lower CO2 emissions.