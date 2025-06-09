Hartree Marine Expands US East Coast Physical Supply with Norfolk Launch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company can now deliver VLSFO and MGO via two bunker barges at key locations. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier and trading firm Hartree Marine has launched a new physical supply operation in Norfolk, strengthening its presence along the US East Coast.

The company can now deliver VLSFO and MGO via two bunker barges at key locations, including Newport News and Portsmouth, Hartree Marine said on Monday.

In addition, ULSD is available for delivery by truck to all accessible docks and berths in the region.

Ports covered by the new operation include the following:

Newport News

Yorktown

Hampton Roads

Chesapeake

Portsmouth

Hartree Marine already supplies bunker fuels at several East Coast locations, including the Ports of New York and New Jersey, the Port of Philadelphia and the Port of Baltimore.

The firm also recently began physical supply operations along the US Gulf Coast, extending its footprint across major bunker ports in the country.