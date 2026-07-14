Bunker One Supplies Latin America's First Bioethanol to CMA CGM Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM Iron being bunkered with bioethanol at the Port of Santos. Image Credit: Bunker One

Global marine fuels supplier Bunker One has executed Latin America's first bioethanol bunkering operation for an ocean-going container vessel at the Port of Santos in Brazil.

The company supplied 500,000 litres of anhydrous bioethanol to the CMA CGM Iron, CMA CGM's 13,000-TEU container ship, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The fuel was provided by Brazilian sugar and bioethanol producer Copersucar, while Bunker One carried out the ship-to-ship transfer using its bunker barge DONA ISA.

The operation is said to be the first commercial bioethanol bunkering of an oceangoing container ship in Latin America.

“ The question is no longer whether bioethanol can be used as a marine fuel CEO Peter Zachariassen

“The question is no longer whether bioethanol can be used as a marine fuel,” Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, said.

“It's whether it can be supplied safely and reliably at the point of demand.”

Ahead of the operation, DONA ISA underwent technical modifications, including cargo tank preparation, new fuel transfer procedures, emergency response planning, crew training and additional safety measures for handling low-flashpoint fuels.

The company also adopted the International Association of Ports and Harbors' checklist for low-flashpoint fuel operations and developed a dedicated emergency response plan before completing the bunkering.

Ethanol is increasingly being viewed as a viable alternative marine fuel alongside methanol.