The firm supplied 2,500 mt of B100 biofuel to a ship using its bunker vessel.

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation (CPN) has carried out the largest B100 marine biofuel delivery in Hong Kong.

The firm supplied 2,500 mt of B100 biofuel using the bunker vessel Guo Si on Saturday, CPN said in a press release on Monday.

The company had supplied about 170,000 mt of marine biofuel in 2025 and launched its B100 biofuel supply offering in January.

“This delivery was also the largest single operation completed since CPN officially launched its B100 marine biodiesel supply service in Hong Kong in January 2026, marking a significant milestone in the growth of the service and a strong validation of market demand for pure biodiesel in the region,” CPN said.

Marine biofuel can be used as a drop-in fuel to reduce emissions from existing ships.