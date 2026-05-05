More CMA CGM ships are gradually returning to the Suez Canal as security risks ease.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has reported the first transit of the new LNG-fuelled container ship CMA CGM Grand Palais, operated by French shipping firm CMA CGM.

The 24,000 TEU vessel sailed as part of the southern convoy after passing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, sailing from Singapore to Malta, SCA said in a statement on its website on Sunday.

More CMA CGM vessels are gradually returning to Suez Canal transits after Yemen’s Houthi movement began attacking ships in late 2023, prompting many operators to reroute around Africa instead of using the canal, boosting bunker demand along alternative routes.

With attacks having eased, CMA CGM is adding more vessels back to the Suez route, as previously reported by Ship & Bunker.

The CMA CGM Grand Palais was delivered in March and is fitted with dual-fuel engines from WinGD capable of running on LNG and conventional marine fuels.