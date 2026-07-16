Oilmar Hires Junior Marine Fuels Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rasul Shirin has joined as junior marine fuels trader at the firm's trading department in Dubai this month. Image Credit: Oilmar

Bunker firm Oilmar FZCO has appointed a new junior marine fuels trader in Dubai, UAE.

Rasul Shirin has joined as junior marine fuels trader at the firm's trading desk in Dubai this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Before joining Oilmar, Shirin worked as intern at Herbs Unlimited/Sandhutton Growers Ltd and Red Sun Farms.

“Rasul brings trading experience from the agricultural commodities sector and is now embarking on an exciting new chapter in marine fuels trading, Oilmar said in the post.

“We are pleased to support him as he transitions into the bunker industry and develops his expertise in this dynamic market.”

The appointment follows two other additions to Oilmar's trading team this month, with Steff Tan joining as a marine fuels trader in Singapore and Shawn Ho taking on the role of senior manager in Singapore.