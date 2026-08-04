The incident was reported last night northeast of Khasab.

The incident was reported last night northeast of Khasab. Image Credit: UKMTO

A cargo ship was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman on Monday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab at 22:00 UTC on Monday, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a social media post today.

“A cargo vessel has broadcast on VHF 16 that they have been hit by an unknown projectile,” UKMTO added.

The incident comes amid reports of ongoing talks between Iran and the US.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran had a final chance to secure a deal.

Meanwhile, Iran is in discussions with Oman to come up with a mechanism on how to manage vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.