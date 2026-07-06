Hoegh Evi and Nord Gas Solutions Validate Ammonia-to-Hydrogen Cracking Tech

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The pilot tests pave the way for floating terminals that convert ammonia into hydrogen. Image Credit: Hoegh Evi

Hoegh Evi and Nord Gas Solutions have successfully tested their ammonia-to-hydrogen cracking technology at a pilot plant in Stord, Norway.

The tests showed the system can convert ammonia into hydrogen with a purity of more than 99.5%, the firms said in a press release on Thursday.

The companies said it also achieved strong results for efficiency, hydrogen output and stable operation.

The modular technology is designed for use on floating terminals as well as land-based facilities.

Hoegh Evi is developing floating hydrogen import terminals capable of supplying up to 200,000 mt/year of hydrogen.

Nord Gas Solutions added that the successful tests mark an important step towards commercial deployment of the technology.

The companies believe the technology could help European ports import ammonia and convert it into hydrogen for industrial users as demand for low-carbon energy grows.

The development could potentially support seaborne ammonia trade by allowing imported ammonia cargoes to be converted into hydrogen at ports.