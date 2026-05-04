The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone came under attack from Iranian drones on Monday.

Fujairah is the largest bunkering port in the region. Image Credit: Port of Fujairah

A new Iranian attack has been reported at Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering hub.

The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone came under attack from Iranian drones on Monday, the emirate's government said in a press release.

Local authorities are currently working to bring a subsequent fire under control.

Three Indian nationals were injured in the attack and are being treated in hospital.

Fujairah has come under attack repeatedly in the past two months since US and Israeli strikes on Iran caused conflict to break out across the region. Bunker sales at Fujairah have dropped considerably as a result, both because of concerns over the safety of deliveries at the port and because the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has cut traffic in the area.