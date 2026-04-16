Fujairah March Bunker Sales Sink by 71% From February as Iran War Breaks Out

by Ship & Bunker News Team

March's sales were the lowest on record for the port. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: FOIZ/S&P Global Commodity Insights

New sales data from the Middle East's largest bunkering hub shows a sharp impact of the war in Iran on marine sales at Fujairah.

Fujairah saw a total of just 158,852 m3 of marine fuel sales last month, down by 71.1% from February's level and by 75.2% from March 2025, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Commodity Insights.

While this decline is unprecedented, some may regard it as not as large as expected, given the current difficulty of bunkering at Fujairah; the March total demonstrates a significant amount of marine fuel deliveries are still happening at the port.

“ Singapore currently appears to be the main beneficiary of Fujairah's missing sales

180 CST VLSFO sales sank by 91.6% on the year to 100 m3, 380 CST VLSFO lost 77.3% to 98,204 m3, 380 CST HSFO declined by 69.7% to 51,011 m3, MGO advanced by 55.5% to 199 m3 and LSMGO dropped by 75.3% to 9,338 m3.

The US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran at the end of February, prompting Iran to respond with widespread attacks on a range of countries across the region, as well as to attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping.

The Port of Fujairah and ships in the nearby area have come under repeated attack over the past eight weeks, severely limiting the possibility of carrying out bunker operations at the port.

If Fujairah's March bunker sales remained at that level for an entire year, that year's total would be about 1.92 million m3, compared to the 2025 total of 7.46 million mt; this is the scale of missing bunker supply that now needs to be replaced elsewhere in the world. Singapore currently appears to be the main beneficiary of Fujairah's missing sales.