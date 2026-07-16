Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 28
Thursday July 16, 2026
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 9 – July 15, 2026
|7/13/2026
|Jin Hai Ou
|HANDYMAX
|Jan 1997
|FUSCO
|7/13/2026
|Dina Ocean
|HANDY BULKER
|Jul 1998
|Hubei Qin Tai Shipping
|7/13/2026
|Su Shun
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|Oct 1998
|Glory Seas Shipping
|7/12/2026
|Bulan
|HANDY BULKER
|May 1995
|Jin Hao Ship Management
|7/12/2026
|Seabas
|HANDY TANKER
|Nov 2001
|Etihad
|7/9/2026
|Seaturbo
|HANDY TANKER
|Jun 2000
|Etihad
|7/9/2026
|Stolt Kikyo
|SMALL TANKER
|Jul 1998
|NYK Stolt Shipholdings Inc