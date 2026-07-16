Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 28

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 16, 2026

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 9 – July 15, 2026

7/13/2026     Jin Hai Ou     HANDYMAX     Jan 1997     FUSCO    
7/13/2026     Dina Ocean     HANDY BULKER     Jul 1998     Hubei Qin Tai Shipping    
7/13/2026     Su Shun     FULLY PRESSURISED     Oct 1998     Glory Seas Shipping    
7/12/2026     Bulan     HANDY BULKER     May 1995     Jin Hao Ship Management    
7/12/2026     Seabas     HANDY TANKER     Nov 2001     Etihad    
7/9/2026     Seaturbo     HANDY TANKER     Jun 2000     Etihad    
7/9/2026     Stolt Kikyo     SMALL TANKER     Jul 1998     NYK Stolt Shipholdings Inc

 

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With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

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