The company has already shifted the 9,600 DWT Monjasa Shaker to the UAE flag as of April 9.

The company has already shifted the 9,600 DWT Monjasa Shaker to the UAE flag as of April 9. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is set to reflag three of its tankers in the Middle East from a Liberian registration to the UAE.

The company has already shifted the 9,600 DWT Monjasa Shaker to the UAE flag as of April 9, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The 9,600 DWT Monjasa Server and the 7,991 DWT Monjasa Shipper will follow suit during their next planned surveys. The tankers are primarily engaged in cabotage shipping between key UAE ports, including Dubai, Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

"Reflagging Monjasa Shaker to the UAE registry supports our core operations in the region, where our fleet serves customers daily across multiple UAE ports," Anders Østergaard, group CEO of Monjasa, said in the statement.

"It also reflects our strong connection to the country following 20 years of maritime operations in the Emirates."

The change is being made under the UAE's new maritime law framework that seeks to strengthen the country's national shipping registry.

"Flying the UAE flag offers several operational advantages for vessels trading domestically, including close collaboration with national maritime authorities and quality oversight tailored to regional operating conditions," the company said in the statement.

The Middle East and Africa region represents about a third of Monjasa's 6.8 million mt/year of global marine fuel sales.