Cavotec Gets Another Shore Power Order for Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has been supplying shore power systems for over a decade now. Image Credit: Cavotec

Cavotec has secured a new order to supply shore power systems for newbuild container ships of an unnamed major global shipping company.

The order is valued at €8 million ($9.2 million), the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The order includes Cavotec's PowerAMPReel shipboard shore power systems, along with related equipment and services.

Deliveries are scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

The systems will allow the vessels to connect to shore power while alongside, helping reduce emissions by enabling ships to switch off their onboard engines while in port.

Cavotec said it has supplied shore power systems to the customer for more than a decade.

Once the latest order is completed, more than 350 vessels in the customer's fleet will be equipped with the company's shore power systems.

The announcement comes after Cavotec earlier disclosed a separate €7 million order to supply shore power retrofit systems for container ships for another undisclosed customer.