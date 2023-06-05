BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First Session in Four

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain down on the year overall. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices climbed at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $9.50/mt to $583.50/mt on Friday, paring its weekly loss to $1.50/mt. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $14/mt to $484.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $18.50/mt to $764/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.85/bl to $76.13/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $561.50/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $12/mt to $534.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $547.50/mt, and at Houston they gained $9/mt to $520/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $1.95/bl at $78.08/bl as of 9:34 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $14.68/mt rise in bunker prices.