US Forces Board Tanker in Indian Ocean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The VLCC Tifani was boarded overnight between Monday and Tuesday. Image Credit: Department of War

US forces have boarded a tanker in the Indian Ocean as part of the blockade against vessels that have visited Iranian ports.

The VLCC Tifani was boarded overnight between Monday and Tuesday, the US Department of War said in a social media post.

"Overnight, US forces conducted a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding of the stateless sanctioned M/T Tifani without incident in the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," the department said.

"As we have made clear, we will pursue global maritime enforcement efforts to disrupt illicit networks and interdict sanctioned vessels providing material support to Iran - anywhere they operate.

"International waters are not a refuge for sanctioned vessels. The Department of War will continue to deny illicit actors and their vessels freedom of maneuver in the maritime domain."

The US started its blockade of vessels that have visited Iranian ports on April 13. On April 19 US forces opened fire on the engine room of a container ship they alleged to be evading the blockade.