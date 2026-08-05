The vessel is equipped with foldable wind propulsion sails to reduce bunker consumption.

The vessel is equipped with foldable wind propulsion sails to reduce bunker consumption. Image Credit: Odfjell

Norwegian shipping company Odfjell has launched its latest 40,000 DWT chemical tanker, Bow Tanaka, in Japan.

The vessel was named and launched at Kitanihon shipyard on July 29, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The 28-tank stainless steel vessel is equipped with a gate rudder and foldable wind-assisted propulsion sails, designed to reduce bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

Odfjell said results from sister vessel Bow Erikson have shown energy-efficiency improvements of up to 50% compared with the average tanker in the segment.

Wind propulsion systems harness wind energy for propulsion, helping reduce bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

According to the International Windship Association, more than 100 ships are now either equipped with wind propulsion systems or classified as wind-ready.