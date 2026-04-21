Singapore and Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Renew Green Shipping Corridor Pact

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MOU was signed ahead of the Singapore Maritime Week 2026. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach have extended their green shipping corridor pact for three years, backed by C40 Cities.

Launched in 2023, the corridor links one of the world’s busiest container routes and aims to cut emissions while improving data flows between ports, the MPA said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Since then, the partners have completed a baseline study, engaged industry players to explore pilot projects, and established workstreams focused on fuels, efficiency, and digital tools.

On the fuel side, MPA has already carried out methanol bunkering trials and issued three methanol bunkering licences.

Meanwhile, the US ports are working towards a methanol pilot in 2026 after completing a Clean Fuels Study. The group has also tested port-to-port data exchange and started pilot work with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

The renewed agreement keeps the focus on scaling low- and zero-emission fuels and building the infrastructure and systems needed to support them.