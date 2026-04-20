Peninsula Reaches 30-Year Anniversary

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm highlighted the then-upcoming anniversary at its annual party in London for IE Week in February. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has reached the milestone of being in operations for 30 years.

The firm marked its 30th anniversary on Monday, having been launched in 1996, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

“Our ambition has always been to do business the right way, with integrity, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to our customers and partners,” John Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, said in the statement.

"As we celebrate 30 years, we remain focused on delivering reliable energy solutions today while innovating for a zero-carbon future."

The firm highlighted the then-upcoming anniversary at its annual party in London for IE Week in February.

Peninsula has seen rapid growth in its bunker volumes in recent years. The company supplied over 20 million mt of bunker volumes in 2025, according to Ship & Bunker's Top Ten Bunker Suppliers for 2026 report, compared to 18 million mt the previous year and 14.5 million mt in 2023.

Peninsula now employs more than 500 people of more than 40 different nationalities.

"People have always been our greatest asset,” Bassadone said.

“Their dedication is what has transformed Peninsula from a small supplier in 1996 to a global leader in 2026. This still feels like the beginning of our journey, and as we grow and diversify every year, the opportunities before us are incredibly exciting.”