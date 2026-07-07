Monjasa US Gulf Tanker Resumes Operations After Drydock

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Monjasa launched US Gulf offshore bunkering operations in 2024. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier Monjasa’s tanker has returned to service in the US Gulf after completing its first drydocking in the Bahamas.

The 19,991 DWT tanker, Monjasa Thunder, underwent intermediate and docking surveys at Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport in collaboration with Montec, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The work included overhauls of the main and auxiliary engines, propeller blade maintenance, a full hull recoating and repainting in the company's fleet livery.

Monjasa added that the vessel has completed 272 deliveries since the company launched offshore bunkering operations in the US Gulf in October 2024.

Ship & Bunker had reported in 2025 that Monjasa Thunder was being redeployed from Panama to the US Gulf.

“Since launching our offshore U.S. Gulf operations in late 2024, Monjasa Thunder has performed 272 deliveries with a 100% satisfaction rate on ship-to-ship operational service and a 0.36% claims ratio related to product quality,” the company said.