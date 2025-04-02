Monjasa Redeploys Tanker From Panama to US Gulf

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Monjasa Thunder will be reallocated to serve the offshore US Gulf market from the end of this month. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is redeploying one of its tankers from Panama to the US Gulf.

The Monjasa Thunder will be reallocated to serve the offshore US Gulf market from the end of this month, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

The firm expanded to cover the offshore US Gulf market in October 2024.

"Monjasa Thunder becomes our first owned tanker in the US and sets us apart as the only marine fuels supplier in the area to operate own tonnage and thereby allowing extended maritime quality and efficiency," the company representative said.

The Monjasa Thunder will undergo drydocking in Jamaica before its arrival in the US Gulf.