Monjasa Expands US Gulf Physical Supply Footprint

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has chartered an additional tanker in the region, using it to set up supply in the offshore US Gulf market. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has expanded its physical supply footprint in the US Gulf.

The firm has chartered an additional tanker in the region, using it to set up supply in the offshore US Gulf market, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The firm's new tanker, the 16,626 DWT MT Stenheim, adds to its three existing barges in the Greater Houston area currently delivering 35,000-40,000 mt/month of marine fuels.

The new operation will focus primarily on the larger vessels from the oil, chemical and gas tanker segments that cannot necessarily access the bunkering locations in the Houston Ship Channel.

Key locations are expected to include Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA), Southwest Pass (SWP), South Sabine Pass and Offshore Corpus Christi. The firm will initially offer VLSFO and MGO.

"We are building on our local knowledge and strong supplier partnerships to add further flexibility for the increasing ship traffic in the area," Anastasios Manalis, Americas trading manager at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"Besides getting the logistics right, we are well aware that the marine fuel quality continues to be an important parameter in the US Gulf area.

"By seizing ownership across sourcing, shipping and supply, we will match the increasing demand for multiple product testing and bring the highest possible fuel quality standard to the offshore US Gulf too."