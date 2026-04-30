The first call focused on linking the ship's onboard systems with port-side operations.

The first call focused on linking the ship’s onboard systems with port-side operations. Image Credit: MPA

Japanese shipping firm NYK has marked the debut of its autonomous-capable car carrier Elder Leader with a first call at the Port of Singapore on Wednesday.

The LNG-fuelled vessel is designed to combine lower-emission operations with digital and automated functions, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Despite this, it continues to operate with a full crew onboard.

During the visit, trials were carried out with the MPA to test how ship systems interact with shore infrastructure.

The work included route data exchange with traffic systems, use of just-in-time arrival tools, and remote pilotage testing alongside PSA Marine.

The exercise is part of wider efforts to prepare for more advanced vessel operations in the future, while ensuring safety in congested port areas.