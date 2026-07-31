Shell, Vitol and Equatorial are among eight new LNG bunkering licensees in Singapore.

Eight new LNG bunker suppliers will begin operations in Singapore from September. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has granted LNG bunkering licences to eight companies to supply LNG as marine fuel in the port.

The new licences will take effect on September 1, 2026, and remain valid until August 31, 2031, the MPA said in a press release on Thursday.

The new licence holders are:

Aramco Trading Singapore

Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services

ExxonMobil Asia Pacific

PetroChina International (Singapore)

Shell Eastern Trading

Sinopec Fuel Oil (Singapore)

TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia-Sembcorp Fuels (Singapore) joint venture

Vitol Bunkers (S)

Before the latest awards, Singapore had three LNG bunker supplier licensees: FuelLNG, Pavilion Gas and TotalEnergies Marine Fuels.

MPA had invited applications for additional licences in January 2026. The port authority had said in April that it got 14 proposals to scale up LNG bunker supply in the port.

MPA said applicants were assessed on supply capability, commercial plans, operational experience and safety standards. The evaluation also considered their ability to manage methane slip and support lower-emission fuels such as liquefied biomethane and e-methane.

The authority will also upgrade its LNG bunkering technical reference (TR56) into a Singapore Standard in August to strengthen safety and operational requirements.

Singapore's June LNG bunker sales totalled 54,970 mt, down 0.7% on the year and a significant drop of 21.8% on the month.