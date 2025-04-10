MPA Receives 14 Proposals to Ramp Up LNG Bunker Supply in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port authority plans to invite applications for new LNG bunker supply licences by early 2026. Image Credit: MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced that it has received 14 proposals to scale up LNG bunker supply in the port.

The proposals were submitted in response to an expression of interest (EOI) launched in December 2024, which attracted participation from 18 companies, including energy firms, fuel suppliers, traders, bunker operators and storage providers, MPA said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The EOI invited industry players to explore solutions to enhance Singapore's LNG bunkering capabilities, including expanding ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations and facilitating the supply of LNG alternatives such as bio- and synthetic methane.

MPA says eight proposals were for bio- and synthetic methane solutions.

MPA will work with shortlisted companies to carry out sea-based LNG reloading trials by the second half of 2025, and to develop plans that promote the use of bio- and e-methane as marine fuels in Singapore.

These efforts will include assessing the scalability, technical feasibility, safety, operational readiness and digital connectivity of the proposed solutions, as well as evaluating measures to address methane slip.

Insights gained from the proposals and trial activities will support MPA's review of the LNG bunkering licensing framework.

The port authority seeks to invite applications for additional LNG bunkering licences, including those for bio-and e-methane, by early 2026.