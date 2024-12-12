Singapore: MPA Launches EOI for Proposals to Boost LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) today launched a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) in proposals that will help it better understand ways to scale up and improve LNG bunkering at the port.

Specifically, MPA is seeking proposals to: scale up sea-based reloading of LNG bunkers; to understand interest and viability in the of supplying bio and synthetic LNG; and proposals of new concepts and uses of floating platforms to increase bunkering safety and efficiency, and incident response in the Port.

MPA stressed that the EOI is not a tender for the supply or sale of LNG, or for a licence to supply or sell LNG.

The closing date for proposals is 1.00pm (Singapore Time) February 28, 2025.

Interested parties can find the full EOI by clicking here.

MPA's ambition to expand LNG bunkering follows a positive year for the alternative marine fuel's uptake.

LNG this year has been the overwhelming choice for alternatively-fuelled new build orders - a trend that continued last month with 23 of the 27 orders placed in November being for LNG-fuelled tonnage.