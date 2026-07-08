India's Paradip Port and Mitsubishi Unit Hold Green Fuel Export Talks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Paradip is located in the state of Odisha on the eastern coast of India. Image Credit: PPA

Officials from India's Paradip Port Authority (PPA) met with a delegation from Japan's Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to discuss opportunities for exporting green fuels from the port.

The delegation held talks on Paradip Port's role in supporting the growing trade in low-carbon fuels, PPA said in a social media post last week.

The visit follows a 10-year agreement under which ACME Group will supply 100,000 mt/year of green methanol to Mitsubishi Gas Chemical from its planned facility in Paradip.

Paradip is located in the state of Odisha on the eastern coast of India.

Supplies are due to begin when the project enters commercial operation in 2030.

“With world-class port infrastructure and strong global partnerships, Paradip Port is emerging as a key hub in the transition to sustainable marine fuels and IMO-compliant shipping,” PPA said in the post.

India has been working to develop port infrastructure to support the bunkering of fuels such as methanol.

In April, India carried out its first methanol bunkering demonstration at Kandla port.