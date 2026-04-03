Kandla Conducts India's First Methanol Bunkering Demonstration

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port has reached readiness level 6 for biomethanol bunkering. Image Credit: Deendayal Port Authority

India carried out its first methanol bunkering demonstration at Kandla port, located in the state of Gujarat.

The demonstration marked the first of its kind in India’s port sector, the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) said in a social media post on Thursday.

It showed the port’s preparedness to supply methanol as marine fuel.

"Shore-to-Ship Methanol Bunkering trial carried out at DPA, Kandla today, Sushil Kumar Singh, chairman of DPA, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"A Big Thank-you to M/s. Stolt Tankers, JM Baxi, Aegis VOPAK and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., for their participation in the joint exercise today."

India has been advancing plans to establish a methanol bunker supply at key ports. Last week, the shipping ministry outlined ongoing efforts to develop alternative fuel infrastructure, including green methanol bunkering and hydrogen hub projects.

The ministry added that Deendayal Port, also known as Kandla Port, has reached port readiness level 6 for biomethanol bunkering.

As the global fleet sees increasing adoption of dual-fuel methanol vessels, demand for the fuel is expected to grow, requiring wider availability beyond a limited number of bunkering hubs.