Norsepower and Cosco Unit Team Up to Scale Rotor Sails Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Norsepower says more shipowners are turning to wind propulsion systems. Image Credit: Norsepower

Wind propulsion firm Norsepower has signed a new deal with China’s Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Equipment (CHIC) to deepen cooperation on production and deployment of its rotor sail wind propulsion systems.

The deal builds on an earlier MoU and sets out a long-term framework covering manufacturing, sales, installation, service and joint engineering, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The move comes as demand for wind propulsion systems continues to grow, driven by shipowners looking to cut fuel use and meet tightening emissions rules.

Norsepower added that expanding production capacity is key to keeping up with orders.

As per the deal, Norsepower will contribute its rotor sail technology and control systems, while CHIC will bring large-scale manufacturing, installation capabilities, and its global service network.

Both firms said the partnership is aimed at scaling up the deployment of rotor sails across more vessels worldwide and supporting shipping’s decarbonisation efforts.

"The demand for wind propulsion is growing rapidly as shipowners seek practical and proven ways to reduce fuel consumption and emissions," Heikki Pontynen, CEO of Norsepower, said.