JERA Sets Up Singapore Unit to Drive Lower-Carbon Fuel Growth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Irtiza H. Sayyed has been appointed CEO of JERA GES. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese power generation firm JERA has established JERA Global Energy Solutions (JERA GES) to manage its long-term LNG, upstream, shipping and lower-carbon fuels portfolio.

Headquartered in Singapore, the new subsidiary will serve as JERA's long-term LNG origination platform, focusing on portfolio development, market opportunities and the expansion of ammonia and hydrogen businesses. JERA said in a press release on Wednesday.

JERA added that the move will create a vertically integrated LNG operation capable of responding more quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining Japan's security of supply.

JERA has also invested in marine fuel initiatives, including Japan's first truck-to-ship ammonia bunkering operation in 2024 and charter agreements with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines for newbuild ammonia carriers and LNG carriers.

Irtiza H. Sayyed has been appointed CEO of JERA GES.