JERA Completes Truck-to-Ship Ammonia Bunkering in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered NYK's new ammonia-fueled tugboat, still under construction, at Yokohama on July 17. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese power generation company JERA has completed a truck-to-ship ammonia bunkering operation at Yokohama.

The firm bunkered NYK's new ammonia-fueled tugboat, still under construction, at Yokohama on July 17, NYK said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

NYK and JERA signed a fuel supply agreement in late May.

The ammonia was produced by Resonac Corporation in Kawasaki, partially using recycled plastics as feedstock.

"Ammonia is attracting attention as a next-generation fuel that contributes to the fight against global warming because it does not emit carbon dioxide (CO2) when combusted," NYK said in the statement.

"However, due to its toxicity, adequate safety measures must be taken during replenishment.

"Prior to this fueling, we held numerous discussions with JERA, Resonac, and other related parties to establish safe operational methods related to fueling and a safe transportation and acceptance system to the port area.

"As a result, we were able to complete this world's first fueling operation safely and smoothly."