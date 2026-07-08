Verde Marine Energy and Eleven Energy Launch Strategic Collaboration

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies will remain independent of one another while benefiting from each other's strengths. File Image / Pixabay

Northwest European marine fuel supplier Verde Marine Energy and Saudi trading firm Eleven Energy have announced a strategic collaboration between the two firms.

The collaboration is aimed at combining Verde's physical supply capabilities and Eleven Energy's international trading platform, Eleven Energy said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The two companies will remain independent of one another, with their own ownership, operations, commercial strategies and business models.

"Having already worked successfully together through periods of market volatility, the companies have demonstrated how their capabilities complement one another," Eleven Energy said.

"This collaboration formalizes that relationship and provides a stronger platform to unlock efficiencies, create new opportunities and deliver greater value across the marine energy supply chain."

As part of the deal, Chris Todd, CEO of Eleven Energy, will take an additional role within Verde, while Joe Tierney, head of trading at Verde, will take a role with Eleven Energy.

Verde was launched in May 2024 with the backing of Dutch shipping company Vertom BV.

Eleven Energy was launched in June 2025 as a Saudi Arabia-based global bunker trading company backed by HRH Prince Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Turki.